American among 3 skiers killed in British Columbia avalanche

KASLO, B.C. - Three skiers, including one from Idaho, were killed on Monday when they and another skier were swept away during an avalanche in Canada.

According to the Royal Canadian Mountain Police, shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, two groups of skiers had just finished skiing a bowl area on the east side of British Columbia's Kootenay Lake and were waiting at a staging area below a tree line when the avalanche happened.

One group of skiers was able to run out of the way, but four other skiers were swept away.

The RCMP said in a statement a transport helicopter saw the avalanche happen, and was able to sound the alarm to get the skiers help.

Unfortunately, three of the four skiers were found dead. The fourth skier survived with critical injuries.

The British Columbia Emergency Health Services said in a statement the man was transported from the scene to the airport by helicopter, where he was then taken to the hospital. He was last reported in serious condition.

The three skiers found dead were identified as a 45-year-old man from Idaho, a 44-year-old man from Whistler, British Columbia, and a 53-year-old man from Kaslo.

According to Avalanche Canada, the avalanche was naturally occurring.