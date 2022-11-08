Search

Extreme Weather
Published

1 dead, 2 missing in southern California after being swept away by floodwater

A storm dropped flooding rain which turned deadly in southern California.

Source FOX 11
The Ontario Fire Department searching for 2 missing homeless people washed down a flood channel. They were able to rescue 3 who are recovering at a hospital. Another person died. 00:21

Six people washed away by flooding in southern California

The Ontario Fire Department searching for 2 missing homeless people washed down a flood channel. They were able to rescue 3 who are recovering at a hospital. Another person died.

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is dead and several others injured after they were swept downstream by a strong current, the Ontario Fire Department reported. Heavy rains triggered the flooding.

The Ontario Fire Department searching for 6 homeless people swept away by floodwaters.

(Ontario Fire Department / FOX 11)

Fire officials said a call came in around 9:45 a.m. reporting six homeless people in the wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street. Multiple agencies conducted a water rescue and rescued four of the six people. 

One male adult died, and two additional people are still missing. 

