1 dead, 2 missing in southern California after being swept away by floodwater

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is dead and several others injured after they were swept downstream by a strong current, the Ontario Fire Department reported. Heavy rains triggered the flooding.

Fire officials said a call came in around 9:45 a.m. reporting six homeless people in the wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street. Multiple agencies conducted a water rescue and rescued four of the six people.

One male adult died, and two additional people are still missing.