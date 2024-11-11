More than half of escaped research monkeys recovered in South Carolina, police say

YEMASSEE, S.C. – More than half of the monkeys that escaped from a South Carolina research facility last week have been recovered after putting residents on edge.

Police in Yemassee said the town was thrown into an unexpected frenzy Wednesday when 43 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center.

As of Sunday evening, all but 18 were safely located. Initial reports from veterinarians indicated that all recovered animals are in "good health," police said.

These agile primates, known for their intelligence and serving an important role in medical and scientific research, vanished into the surrounding community as authorities scrambled to recapture them.

"A sizable group remains active along the fence line and at this time have bedded down in the trees for the night," police said about 5 p.m. Sunday.

43 MONKEYS ESCAPE SOUTH CAROLINA RESEARCH FACILITY, PROMPTING WARNINGS TO RESIDENTS

The primates still at large are described as very young females weighing approximately 6-7 pounds. Due to their young age and size, the animals have never been used for testing. A spokesperson from Alpha Genesis confirmed to police that these monkeys are too young to carry disease.

"We want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals," police said after the monkeys first escaped.

Police warned members of the public not to approach, touch or feed the monkeys, and to call 911 for any sightings.