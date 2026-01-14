See it: World's largest iceberg turns blue as it nears disintegration

The world-famous iceberg, A-23a, has gotten smaller and smaller over the last four decades and now, is nearing disintegration.

A-23A calved from the Filchner Ice Shelf in Antarctica in 1986. At the time, it was 1,544 square miles, almost double the size of Rhode Island, according to NASA.

It's been 40 years since it first broke away, and has now shrunk down to roughly 400 square miles, according to size estimations from the U.S. National Ice Center.

The iceberg is still considered to be the world's largest iceberg, but NASA said recent images show that may not last long.

NEW IMAGE FROM NASA'S JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE GIVES INSIGHT INTO FAR AWAY GALAXY'S BLACK HOLE

NASA photos taken on Dec. 26, 2025 and Dec. 27, 2025, show the colossal iceberg with striations of blue coloring on parts of its surface.

The first photo, from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite, showed the blue pools around the iceberg's edges, with a solid white spot still remaining in the center of the berg.

The space agency said the color comes from large pools of meltwater sitting on the iceberg, which is currently located in the South Atlantic Ocean, between the eastern tip of South America and South Georgia Island.

WORLD'S LARGEST ICEBERG BREAKS FREE AFTER MONTHS OF SPINNING IN ANTARCTIC

Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, said the pools are likely the result of disintegration events.

"You have the weight of the water sitting inside cracks in the ice and forcing them open," Scambos said.

A solid white patch to the left of the iceberg suggests it is leaking.

NASA’S ARTEMIS II WILL TAKE ITS FIRST CREWED MISSION AROUND THE MOON IN OVER 50 YEARS

Retired University of Maryland Baltimore County scientist Chris Shuman said the area is described as a "Blowout."

NASA said the weight of the water pooling at the top of the towering iceberg would have created enough pressure at the edges to punch through.

"The blowout may have allowed meltwater to spill tens of meters down to the ocean surface in what researchers call a ‘freshwater discharge plume,’ where it mixed with the mélange of ice bits floating next to the iceberg," NASA said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The second photo, taken aboard the International Space Station on Dec. 27, 2025, by an astronaut who was part of Expedition 74, shows the iceberg with even more meltwater on top.

In the photo, the center, which was once solid white, is now almost entirely blue with meltwater.

All of these signs suggest that A-23a may not be an iceberg for much longer.

WORLD’S LARGEST ICEBERG RUNS AGROUND BEFORE COLLISION WITH SUB-ANTARCTIC ISLAND

NASA said scientists believe that the iceberg could be just days or weeks away from completely disintegrating.

Shuman said he doesn't expect A-23a to last through the austral summer, when skies clear and air and water temperatures are warmer.

A-23a will go down as one of the longest-studied icebergs in world history, NASA said.