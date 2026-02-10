Video: Woman rescued from bushfire after waving down helicopter with towel

TASMANIA, Australia – Bushfires in Australia continue to rage on as first responders work to get citizens to safety.

As firefighters responded to the spreading ground fires in Geeveston, Tasmania, aerial crews noticed a woman in distress within the fire footprint, according to police.

Aerial footage from firefighters shows the helicopter team circling the burning landscape and noticing a woman waving a towel, signaling for help.

The woman was spotted, but nearly swallowed by heavy smoke as trees around her burned.

Thankfully, aerial fire crews were able to dump water around the woman to keep the flames at bay while she waited for a winch helicopter, as there were no suitable landing zones for the initial crew on the scene.

Rescue crews eventually reached the distressed woman, guided her out of the charred forest and prepared for a winch extraction.

There were no reports of injuries as crews continue to battle nine other bushfires in the state.

U.S. experts suggest that in order to avoid being caught in a situation like this, consider making plans with friends or family to shelter with them, where you may be safer and more comfortable.