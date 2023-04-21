'This one baffled them': Watch as Wisconsin deputies wrangle bobcat stuck in grille of car

PLOVER, Wisc. – It's all in a day’s work for deputies and wildlife officials in Wisconsin. Actually, it was a first, according to one local sheriff.

When the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday evening from a driver in Plover who said they had a bobcat in their car, numerous deputies became curious.

"You can only imagine what everyone was thinking at the time," Sheriff Mike Lukas said in a Facebook post.

BOBCAT CAUGHT USING A DOG BED INSIDE AN ARIZONA HOME

Body-camera footage of the apprehension showed three deputies ended up responding to the location to investigate. As you can imagine, Lukas said his deputies were shocked were there was indeed bobcat stuck between the grille and engine of the car.

"My deputies are really good at solving problems, but this one baffled them," Luka said, "So we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman."

Lockman, with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, managed to wrangle the critter out and place it in his truck, returning it to the wild.