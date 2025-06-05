Watch: Wild elephant walks into Thailand grocery store in search of snacks

A hungry elephant walked into a store in Thailand, causing chaos and entertainment as he ate his way through the business, video shows.

The elephant known as "Plai Biang Lek" was seen inside a Thailand grocery store near Tambon Mu Si, Plai Biang Lek, not far from the Khao Yai National Park, a wildlife sanctuary for many animals, including elephants.

One of the store owners, Attaphon Chanphon, captured a video showing the entire elephant inside his store.

Chanphon told FOX Weather the elephant ate eggs and sweets. The video shows the big guy chomping away through a food aisle with his back touching the roof of the store.

The elephant had wandered away from Khao Yai National Park, reports the Bangkok Post. After becoming stuck in the store for about 10 minutes, wildlife rangers were able to get the massive animal to head outside and back toward the forest.

Information for this story was obtained using Google Translate.