Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Wild elephant walks into Thailand grocery store in search of snacks

The store owner said elephant known as "Plai Biang Lek" ate eggs and sweets before eventually leaving the Thai business.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Video shows a wild elephant in a Thailand grocery store eating some eggs and sweets. 

Elephant breaks into Thailand grocery store

Video shows a wild elephant in a Thailand grocery store eating some eggs and sweets. 

A hungry elephant walked into a store in Thailand, causing chaos and entertainment as he ate his way through the business, video shows.

The elephant known as "Plai Biang Lek" was seen inside a Thailand grocery store near Tambon Mu Si, Plai Biang Lek, not far from the Khao Yai National Park, a wildlife sanctuary for many animals, including elephants. 

One of the store owners, Attaphon Chanphon, captured a video showing the entire elephant inside his store.

A wild elephant inside a Thai grocery store.

A wild elephant inside a Thai grocery store.

(Attaphon Chanphon/Facebook / FOX Weather)

SMUGGLER WITH BAG FULL OF VENOMOUS VIPER SNAKES STOPPED BY INDIA CUSTOMS

Chanphon told FOX Weather the elephant ate eggs and sweets. The video shows the big guy chomping away through a food aisle with his back touching the roof of the store. 

The elephant had wandered away from Khao Yai National Park, reports the Bangkok Post. After becoming stuck in the store for about 10 minutes, wildlife rangers were able to get the massive animal to head outside and back toward the forest. 

Information for this story was obtained using Google Translate.

Tags
Loading...