Fatal bat disease discovered in Rocky Mountain National Park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – Three bats with a disease that kills bat populations were found in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The disease, called white-nose syndrome, is caused by a fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd). It can sometimes turn the faces of hibernating bats white, giving it its name.

The National Park Service said two bats on the west side of the park and one bat on the east side of the park were found with the disease.

All three bats were long-legged bats, the NPS said.

Pd lives in damp, dark places, like caves, according to whitenosesyndrome.org. Beyond the external signs of white-nose syndrome, the disease might cause bats to start exhibiting odd behaviors like flying outside in the daylight.

It spreads rapidly from bat-to-bat.

These are the first confirmed cases of white-nose syndrome found in Grand County, the NPS said.

Humans can't get sick from WNS, but they can spread the fungus to new places.

The NPS advises park visitors to report any dead or injured bats to park workers and never touch or move a bat.

Though humans can't get WNS, some bats can carry rabies, which does affect humans and is deadly if left untreated.

WNS has been blamed for millions of bat deaths nationwide since its initial detection in New York in 2006, the NPS said.

Rocky Mountain National Park is home to nine known species of bats.

Bats are crucial to healthy ecosystems throughout Rocky Mountain National Park. White-nose syndrome risks killing off crucial bat species.

To learn more about white-nose syndrome and how it affects bats, visit whitenosesyndrome.org.