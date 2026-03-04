See when and where rare superblooms are happening with this interactive map

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - A newly released superbloom forecast is giving people the opportunity to see when and where blooms will be at their best in California, including in Death Valley.

Hipcamp, which is an app used to find and book campsites, has launched a brand-new superbloom forecasting tool which allows users to utilize an interactive map to see bloom windows and practical visitation guidance.

DEATH VALLEY LIKELY TO SEE VIBRANT COLORS DUE TO RARE SUPERBLOOM THIS YEAR

The hottest, driest and lowest national park in the U.S. was forecast to see a rare superbloom this year for the first time since 2016.

Sprouts had already been spotted in many areas of the park last month, including on the washes and on hillsides.

WHAT IS A SUPERBLOOM?

The app — which is meant for campers but can be used by anyone — has added a new wildflower layer, which highlights bloom-rich areas directly on the map. The feature shows campers where to see the best blooms as they look for places to stay.

For example, it shows that peak poppy season is in the spring from mid-March to May. The app states, "Just 90 minutes from LA on the edge of the Mojave, Antelope Valley is California's most reliable poppy destination."

The app shows when peak season is to see particular wildflowers, how much parking costs and whether dogs are allowed on trails.

Only under perfect conditions does the desert fill with a sea of colors such as gold, purple, pink and white flowers. While there are years when blossoms are few, they are never totally absent.

Hipcamp said they've analyzed over 150,000 research-grade iNaturalist observations across the 2021-25 wildflower seasons to help build their interactive tool.

iNaturalist is a free citizen-science app and website managed by the California Academy of Sciences and National Geographic Society that allows users to record, map and identify wildlife, plants and fungi. The app essentially functions as a social network for nature enthusiasts.

"When people record what they're seeing on iNaturalist, they're contributing to a growing scientific picture of nature over time," Dr. Carrie Seltzer, head of engagement at iNaturalist, said in a press release. "That data about what's blooming where and when is publicly available, which means it can be helpful in all kinds of ways—like helping people get to know what's around them and making an impact for science and conservation."

A spokesperson for Hipcamp said they're already seeing the demand for bloom-driven travel rise in major hotspots.

"Catching blooms in full glory in notoriously hard to time. That's why we built the California Superbloom Forecast, so you can plan a weekend away with better odds, camp nearby and enjoy it responsibly," Founder and CEO of Hipcamp Alyssa Ravasio said in a statement.

The interactive map is available for use anytime here.