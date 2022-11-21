Wet weather spells trouble for SpaceX re-supply launch to space station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Cloud cover over Florida's Space Coast will mean SpaceX needs a break in the weather to launch supplies and research to the International Space Station on Tuesday for NASA.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a Cargo Dragon spacecraft on Tuesday at 3:54 p.m. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The launch will mark the 26th cargo resupply mission to the ISS by Elon Musk's company for the space agency.

SpaceX Dragon Mission Management Director Sarah Walker said this Dragon would be the last new cargo spacecraft built by the company. SpaceX has three Cargo Dragons and five Crew Dragons as part of its fleet.

The Cargo Dragon is packed with food and crew supplies for the seven astronauts living on the space station and dozens of scientific research and materials for the orbiting laboratory.

Another round of the vegetable-growing experiment will be flying with Dragon. This time the astronauts will taste-test some "Red Robin" dwarf tomatoes grown in the ISS Food System. After eating the freshly grown snack, the astronauts will be asked to rate the tomatoes for taste, juiciness and texture.

Two new ISS rollout solar arrays, or iROSAs, will be stored in the Dragon's trunk, continuing the work that started with another launch in June 2021 to upgrade the station's power grid. The second of three pairs of iROSAs will be installed outside the ISS during a series of spacewalks in late November.

Four small satellites known as CubeSats, part of NASA’s Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa) 49 mission, will launch with Dragon and be deployed in orbit. The shoebox-size spacecraft will study space weather, on-orbit materials and satellite communications.

First, the rocket needs to get off the pad, and the forecast is less than ideal.

Launch weather officers with the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 70% chance of "go" launch weather on Tuesday.

On Monday, the rainy and overcast weather pattern continues across much of Florida's east coast. On Tuesday, Florida's Space Coast will continue to see cloud cover and isolated showers.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron forecast, a wave will likely form near Florida Tuesday, keeping the unsettled weather in place but providing some opportunities for breaks in the weather for a launch. However, the chance for these needed respites from the cloud cover happening during the 3:54 p.m. launch window remains low.

"We're having a system spin up in the western Gulf of Mexico going to start to spin up a whole bunch of moisture," Launch Weather Officer Mike Mcaleenan said on Nov. 18, adding the wet, messy weather would stick around until Thanksgiving.

The primary weather concerns are the Thick Cloud Layers Rule, the Cumulus Cloud Rule and the Disturbed Weather Rule.

Should weather force the launch to scrub, SpaceX is seeking approval to launch on Nov. 25 or 26. Those backup dates would require approval Federal Aviation Administration because it's during peak Thanksgiving airline travel.

If Dragon launches Tuesday, the spacecraft will dock at the space station Harmony module Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. The spacecraft will remain docked at the space station for about 45 days.