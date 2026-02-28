Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Lone hiker airlifted from High Peaks of the Adirondacks after two nights in freezing conditions

When a lone hiker was reported missing by his spouse after losing contact during an expedition in the high peaks of the Adirondacks, dozens of Forrest Rangers were called into action to find him.

By Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
A 58-year-old hiker from Mechanicville was rescued Thursday after becoming lost in the High Peaks region of the Adirondack Mountains and spending two nights alone in the frigid backcountry, according to officials. Forest rangers tracked the man’s footprints near the Elk Lake area on Dix Mountain, eventually locating him exhausted and suffering from mild hypothermia and frostbite after enduring the dangerous high-elevation conditions. 01:57

Adirondacks hiker airlifted after spending two nights stranded at dangerous high elevation

A 58-year-old hiker from Mechanicville was rescued Thursday after becoming lost in the High Peaks region of the Adirondack Mountains and spending two nights alone in the frigid backcountry, according to officials. Forest rangers tracked the man’s footprints near the Elk Lake area on Dix Mountain, eventually locating him exhausted and suffering from mild hypothermia and frostbite after enduring the dangerous high-elevation conditions.

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. – When a lone hiker was reported missing by his spouse after losing contact during an expedition in the high peaks of the Adirondacks, dozens of New York State Department of Environmental Conversation Forest Rangers were called into action to find him.

The 58-year-old hiker spent two nights in the Dix Range in the Adirondacks in Upstate New York, battling the harshest winter weather elements at altitude in the frigid backcountry.

Dozens of New York State Department of Environmental Conversation Forrest Rangers were called into action to find a missing hiker that had spent two nights in dangerous backcountry in the High Peaks Region of the Adirondack Mountains.

(Jeff Wernick (PIO at NY DEC))

"It was definitely dire straight that we had to find him as soon as possible," said Ranger Matthew Adams, a member of the search-and-rescue team.

On February 25 at 8:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call from an individual reporting her spouse overdue in the Dix Range. The hiker had planned a two-day hike and started on February 24.

The search and rescue team battled the harshest winter weather elements at altitude in the frigid backcountry.

(Jeff Wernick (PIO at NY DEC))

Earlier in the day on February 25, the hiker from Mechanicville stated they were tired and moving slowly approximately six miles from the planned ending point for the hike and had not been contacted since.

A team of Forest Rangers was dispatched to Dix Mountain, where they located the hiker's vehicle at Elk Lake trailhead at around 9:50 pm. The rangers began the search for the hiker, and continued through the night without finding him. 

Rescue teams spent hours trekking through the snow covered mountains in search of a missing hiker that had spent two nights in the dangerous elements of the Adirondack Mountains.

(Jeff Wernick (PIO at NY DEC))

With time running out and the hiker still missing, on the morning of February 26, a team of 20 additional Forest Rangers joined the search. The New York State Police Aviation Unit deployed Rangers to higher elevations, conducting aerial sweeps across the High Peaks region, where the hiker was last reported.

The Adirondack backcountry is notorious for its rugged terrain and unpredictable weather, making it one of the most challenging wilderness areas in the Northeast

Despite these obstacles, rangers pressed through the harsh elements, trekking miles on foot, combing through the backcountry in search of the hiker. 

RESCUERS SAVE STRANDED MOTORISTS TRAPPED IN REMOTE NATIONAL FOREST IN CALIFORNIA BACKCOUNTRY

The team of rescuers, including Ranger Adams, tracked the hikers' footprints and, with a dangerous sense of urgency, followed the tracks, shouting the hiker's name in the desolate wilderness.

"We kept calling his name, and at one point, he responded back to us," said Ranger Adams.

After two-nights at dangerous elevation, Forest Rangers located the lost hiker, who exhibited symptoms of mild hypothermia and frostbite. The hiker was airlifted off of the mountain.

(Jeff Wernick (PIO at NY DEC) / FOX Weather)

After hours of searching, at 2:55 p.m., the search crew located the subject off the Lillian Brook trail.

The hiker exhibited symptoms of mild hypothermia and frostbite after spending two nights in the dangerous elements of the high-elevation of the Adirondacks. After providing first aid to the hiker, the team carefully coordinated an airlift from a helicopter, a challenging maneuver in a region known for narrow valleys and high ridges, and returned the hiker to safety.

Tags
Loading...