Watch: Lone hiker airlifted from High Peaks of the Adirondacks after two nights in freezing conditions

NORTH HUDSON, N.Y. – When a lone hiker was reported missing by his spouse after losing contact during an expedition in the high peaks of the Adirondacks, dozens of New York State Department of Environmental Conversation Forest Rangers were called into action to find him.

The 58-year-old hiker spent two nights in the Dix Range in the Adirondacks in Upstate New York, battling the harshest winter weather elements at altitude in the frigid backcountry.

"It was definitely dire straight that we had to find him as soon as possible," said Ranger Matthew Adams, a member of the search-and-rescue team.

On February 25 at 8:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call from an individual reporting her spouse overdue in the Dix Range. The hiker had planned a two-day hike and started on February 24.

Earlier in the day on February 25, the hiker from Mechanicville stated they were tired and moving slowly approximately six miles from the planned ending point for the hike and had not been contacted since.

A team of Forest Rangers was dispatched to Dix Mountain, where they located the hiker's vehicle at Elk Lake trailhead at around 9:50 pm. The rangers began the search for the hiker, and continued through the night without finding him.

With time running out and the hiker still missing, on the morning of February 26, a team of 20 additional Forest Rangers joined the search. The New York State Police Aviation Unit deployed Rangers to higher elevations, conducting aerial sweeps across the High Peaks region, where the hiker was last reported.

The Adirondack backcountry is notorious for its rugged terrain and unpredictable weather, making it one of the most challenging wilderness areas in the Northeast.

Despite these obstacles, rangers pressed through the harsh elements, trekking miles on foot, combing through the backcountry in search of the hiker.

The team of rescuers, including Ranger Adams, tracked the hikers' footprints and, with a dangerous sense of urgency, followed the tracks, shouting the hiker's name in the desolate wilderness.

"We kept calling his name, and at one point, he responded back to us," said Ranger Adams.

After hours of searching, at 2:55 p.m., the search crew located the subject off the Lillian Brook trail.

The hiker exhibited symptoms of mild hypothermia and frostbite after spending two nights in the dangerous elements of the high-elevation of the Adirondacks. After providing first aid to the hiker, the team carefully coordinated an airlift from a helicopter, a challenging maneuver in a region known for narrow valleys and high ridges, and returned the hiker to safety.