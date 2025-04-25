Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Fireball lights up Alaskan skies in broad daylight

About 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day, almost all of which are vaporized in Earth's atmosphere, according to NASA.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
A meteor was captured on an Alaska State Trooper's dashcam as it hurtled through Earth's atmosphere in broad daylight. It quickly tracked across the sky over the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, just north of Anchorage on Thursday.

Watch: Fireball lights up Alaskan skies in broad daylight

A meteor was captured on an Alaska State Trooper's dashcam as it hurtled through Earth's atmosphere in broad daylight. It quickly tracked across the sky over the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, just north of Anchorage on Thursday.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A meteor was spotted by multiple cameras as it hurtled through Earth's atmosphere in broad daylight Thursday morning. 

One video, captured on an Alaska State Trooper's dashcam, quickly tracked the fireball across the sky over the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, just north of Anchorage. State troopers posted this video on social media set to music from The Beatles' 1969 classic song, "Here Comes the Sun."

Another video, also captured on dash camera from an Anchorage parking lot, shows the fireball streaking across the sky.

This shooting star could have been part of this month's Lyrid meteor shower which peaked this past Monday.

SEE IT: LYRID METEOR SHOWER PEAKS IN DAZZLING WORLDWIDE DISPLAY

A dazzling green fireball streaked across the pre-dawn sky Saturday, captivating witnesses from Maryland to Ontario, Canada. What some initially described as a mysterious throbbing light racing behind the clouds has been confirmed as a meteoroid by the American Meteor Society.

Watch: Brilliant green fireball lights up Maryland skies

A dazzling green fireball streaked across the pre-dawn sky Saturday, captivating witnesses from Maryland to Ontario, Canada. What some initially described as a mysterious throbbing light racing behind the clouds has been confirmed as a meteoroid by the American Meteor Society.

Every April, the Earth passes through this stream of debris left behind by the dusty trail left behind by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. The tiny particles burn up in our atmosphere, creating the streaks of light we know as meteors.

According to NASA, these chunks of debris, falling at high speed, burn up as they travel through our atmosphere and create bright light.

About 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day, almost all of which are vaporized in Earth's atmosphere, according to the space administration.

DON'T MISS THESE CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2025

We call them shooting stars, but it's actually meteors that create dazzling streaks of light across our night sky.

Meteor showers explained: what to know and how to watch

We call them shooting stars, but it's actually meteors that create dazzling streaks of light across our night sky.

Tags
Loading...