See it: Fireball lights up Alaskan skies in broad daylight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A meteor was spotted by multiple cameras as it hurtled through Earth's atmosphere in broad daylight Thursday morning.

One video, captured on an Alaska State Trooper's dashcam, quickly tracked the fireball across the sky over the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, just north of Anchorage. State troopers posted this video on social media set to music from The Beatles' 1969 classic song, "Here Comes the Sun."

Another video, also captured on dash camera from an Anchorage parking lot, shows the fireball streaking across the sky.

This shooting star could have been part of this month's Lyrid meteor shower which peaked this past Monday.

Every April, the Earth passes through this stream of debris left behind by the dusty trail left behind by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. The tiny particles burn up in our atmosphere, creating the streaks of light we know as meteors.

According to NASA, these chunks of debris, falling at high speed, burn up as they travel through our atmosphere and create bright light.

About 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day, almost all of which are vaporized in Earth's atmosphere, according to the space administration.

