Watch: Whale swims in East River in New York City

NEW YORK– A whale was caught on video in an unusual location Monday.

The whale was spotted swimming in the East River between New York City and Brooklyn, beneath the Williamsburg Bridge.

Helena Lippolis recorded the whale spraying water from its blowhole in the river. "Oh! Did you see that?" someone says in the first part of the video.

The whale, suspected to be a humpback, was spotted in two different clips by Lippolis. In the second clip, the whale appears closer to shore, and once again spouts water from its blowhole.

Humpback whales live in all the world's oceans, according to NOAA Fisheries. Humpbacks are often found near the surface of the water, close to shore, making them easy to spot.

These whales are saltwater creatures, and can't survive in freshwater for long periods of time, according to WhaleFacts.org.