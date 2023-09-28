Awe-inspiring sun halo brightly displays nature's beauty above western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A stunning sun halo was spotted gracing the skies above western New York on Wednesday.

The breathtaking optical phenomenon was captured on video by Joseph Frascati as it occurred over the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, drawing the attention of many.

He described the bright circle of light encircling the Sun as "fascinating" in a video caption posted to X, formally known as Twitter.

WHY IS THERE A RAINBOW AROUND THE SUN?

According to the National Weather Service, a sun halo appears due to water drops and ice crystals acting as a prism, causing visible light to disperse into various colors.

A halo can appear around the Sun or Moon when light refracts off of ice crystals in a thin layer of cirrus clouds, according to the NWS. This type of halo is typically observed as a bright, white ring, although it may occasionally display colors.

WHAT CAUSED THIS COLORFUL HALO AROUND THE MOON?

Halos can be a sign of approaching precipitation

A helpful way to predict rain in areas with midlatitude storms is by observing halos around the Moon and Sun.

These halos are caused by cirrus clouds containing ice crystals, which are often present during the initial stages of an approaching front or low-pressure system.

Keep an eye out for these halos as they can indicate the arrival of rain within the next day or so, and they may also be a sign that a traditional rainbow will soon appear.