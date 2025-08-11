See it: Den of rare rattlesnakes spotted in southeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A rare slithery sighting was made in rural parts of Southeast Minnesota on Wednesday.

Biologists who are part of the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program (MN Nongame) were conducting field surveys when they stumbled upon a den of timber rattlesnakes.

According to the wildlife program, these snakes are only found in the Driftless region in the blufflands of southeastern Minnesota. Their unique ecology requires them to enter a state of dormancy in their dens in the bluffs during the cold winter months.

Video taken by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) showed a den of timber rattlesnakes that were rattling their tails at the person recording the video.

"Although they are a venomous snake, timber rattlesnakes are generally docile; their first reaction when faced with a threat is to flee or hide," stated the MN Nongame. "If that is not an option, they will rattle their tail as a warning to back off, as seen in this video."

According to the wildlife program, these rattlesnakes are currently threatened in the state of Minnesota, mostly due to habitat loss, which has reduced the population significantly.

The MN DNR intends to create a conservation plan for the species and will continue to survey over 300 sites to develop an accurate distribution plan for these snakes by the end of the year.

What to do if bitten by a rattlesnake

Experts offered the following tips in the event of a rattlesnake bite: