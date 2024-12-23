Video: Owl replaces star atop Christmas tree after swooping into Virginia home

ARLINGTON, Va.– A family in Virginia had an unexpected Christmas visitor when an owl swooped into their home through the chimney.

A barred owl decided to make the family's Christmas tree its resting place after it made its way inside.

A video and photos from the ordeal were posted to Facebook by Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

"This beautiful Barred Owl decided to play Santa and drop in—literally—through the chimney of a local home, and declared himself the newest star on top of their Christmas tree," the group said in the post.

The video shows the owl inside the home, flying from the cabinets in the kitchen across the room and landing atop the family's Christmas tree. The animal even knocked over the tree's original star to make itself at home.

Another clip shows an officer from Animal Welfare gently releasing the captured owl back into the wild. In the clip, the owl flies off into the night after it's let go.

"This is a great reminder to keep your chimneys capped this season to prevent curious critters from coming to visit!" Animal Welfare said.

Barred owls can be found year-round across much of the U.S., including all along the East Coast and South, according to All About Birds.