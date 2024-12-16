Search
Earth & Space
Watch: Black bear nestles in for hibernation at Yellowstone National Park

Hibernation and torpor typically begin in the fall and end in the springtime.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A black bear was caught on video climbing into a den for hibernation season at Yellowstone National Park. In the video, the bear nestles into its den, scooping dirt and grass to help cushion its hibernation place.  01:20

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo.– A black bear was caught on video earlier this month readying itself for hibernation this winter in Yellowstone National Park.

In the video, the bear pulls dirt and other debris toward its den before slowly backing itself deep into the hole and settling in. 

ALASKAN BEARS FOUND MORE THAN 3,600 MILES AWAY FROM HOME IN FLORIDA

A black bear crawls back into its den for torpor, a state of sleep similar to hibernation, in Yellowstone National Park.

(Grant Johnson via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Bears aren't true hibernators like some animals, but they do enter a state of slumber called torpor. Like hibernation, during torpor, the animal's heart rate, body temperature and metabolic rate all decrease. Unlike hibernation, torpor isn't voluntary and doesn't last as long as regular hibernation, the National Forest Foundation reports. 

Hibernation and torpor typically begin in the fall and end in the springtime. During hibernation and torpor, animals use fat stores to help them survive during the winter, the National Forest Foundation said. 

A black bear scoops dirt and debris into its den for hibernation.

(Grant Johnson via Storyful / FOX Weather)

During torpor, bears often don't need to urinate or defecate, like most animals that hibernate. According to the National Forest Foundation, bears can go up to 100 days without leaving their den for food or water or to relieve themselves. 

Grant Johnson, a wildlife guide with Yellowstone Safari Company, captured the video of the bear gathering the grass and leaves in its den. "It’s unusual to see them emerge from their dens at all once they tuck in during autumn," he said in a post on Instagram

