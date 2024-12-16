Watch: Black bear nestles in for hibernation at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo.– A black bear was caught on video earlier this month readying itself for hibernation this winter in Yellowstone National Park.

In the video, the bear pulls dirt and other debris toward its den before slowly backing itself deep into the hole and settling in.

ALASKAN BEARS FOUND MORE THAN 3,600 MILES AWAY FROM HOME IN FLORIDA

Bears aren't true hibernators like some animals, but they do enter a state of slumber called torpor. Like hibernation, during torpor, the animal's heart rate, body temperature and metabolic rate all decrease. Unlike hibernation, torpor isn't voluntary and doesn't last as long as regular hibernation, the National Forest Foundation reports.

Hibernation and torpor typically begin in the fall and end in the springtime. During hibernation and torpor, animals use fat stores to help them survive during the winter, the National Forest Foundation said.

During torpor, bears often don't need to urinate or defecate, like most animals that hibernate. According to the National Forest Foundation, bears can go up to 100 days without leaving their den for food or water or to relieve themselves.

Grant Johnson, a wildlife guide with Yellowstone Safari Company, captured the video of the bear gathering the grass and leaves in its den. "It’s unusual to see them emerge from their dens at all once they tuck in during autumn," he said in a post on Instagram.