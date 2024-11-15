Hundreds of UFO-like sightings revealed in US Department of Defense report

WASHINGTON – An annual report released Wednesday by the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed hundreds of cases of unidentified anomalous phenomena. But even with the sightings, there is still no direct link to aliens.

Of the 757 reports, 485 occurred between May 2023 and June 2024, while around 272 occurred between 2021 and 2022.

According to the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), 21 of the cases still remain under investigation and require further data and analysis.

"It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology," the report stated. "None of the reports AARO received during the reporting period indicated that observers suffered any adverse health effects."

Most of the sightings turned out to be balloons, birds, aircraft and even satellites in outer space.

"AARO increasingly receives cases that it is able to resolve to the Starlink satellite constellation," the report stated. "For example, a commercial pilot reported white flashing lights in the night sky. The pilot did not report an altitude or speed, and no data or imagery was recorded. AARO assessed that this sighting of flashing lights correlated with a Starlink satellite launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the same evening about one hour prior to the sighting. This sighting occurred in the known orbital path of the satellites. AARO is investigating if other unresolved cases may be attributed to the expansion of the Starlink and other mega-constellations in low earth orbit."

While the number of reported UAP incidents has risen in recent years, government officials contend it is because of the public’s greater awareness and tendency to report such objects than actually a growing trend.

The AARO was established in 2022 to oversee the investigation and analysis of UAPs and help determine their threats to national security.

Of the nearly 400 reports received from pilots during the period, only one incident appeared to pose a potential safety risk, in which the AARO continues to look into the case.

Additionally, 18 reported events occurred near U.S. nuclear infrastructure, weapons and launch sites, prompting the involvement of law enforcement.

Government agencies, including the Department of Defense and the National Intelligence Program, use the broader term of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) rather than Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) to identify cases.

UAPs include any unexplained phenomenon that occurs on land, sea or space, while UFOs specifically refer to objects that fly through the sky.