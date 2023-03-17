Watch: Timelapse of northern lights provides eye-gazing aurora above Norwegian village

LOFOTEN, Norway – The Northern lights provided an eye-gazing aurora as it shimmered across the sky in a Norwegian village.

Alexandre Correia captured a video of the aurora borealis on Wednesday as it dazzled over Lofoten Islands in the arctic circle.

The area is known as the "aurora ova," resulting from our planet's magnetic sphere, which allows energy from the sun to enter Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

Often thought of as only a winter phenomenon, the northern lights occur year round. It’s possible to see the northern lights 8 months of the year on Lofoten, according to the city.

Vivid Northern Lights displays usually follow a few days after solar events, known as coronal mass ejections or solar flares. The flares bring a barrage of electrons that interact with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth's magnetic field that surrounds the outside of our planet.