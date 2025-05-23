Thunderstorms 'as large as cities' in Southeast seen from space

Colonel Anne McClain, an astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel, posted timelapse footage of large thunderstorms brewing over the Southeastern U.S. recently.
Being in space is cool on its own, but imagine seeing thunderstorms as big as cities from a space perspective, too.
NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain posted video Wednesday of recent thunderstorms impacting the Southeast.
The video showed the region as pitch black except for city lights and flashes of lightning as Florida's recognizable shape comes into view.
Flashes of lightning during thunderstorms as seen from space.
(Anne McClain)
"I was astounded at the scale of recent thunderstorms," McClain said in a post to X. "Some of these flashes are as large as cities!"
While the exact date of the video is unclear, rounds of thunderstorms have rattled the southern and eastern states since Mother's Day weekend.
Some of them shattered rainfall records in Charleston, South Carolina and Miami.
Miami shattered a daily rain record Monday, as rounds of heavy rain flooded streets in the metro area and across large portions of Central and South Florida.
They brought flooding rains and damaging winds to cities along the Gulf Coast, and even produced a tornado in South Carolina.
This image shows damage left behind after severe weather in Aiken County, South Carolina, on Monday, May 12, 2025.
(Aiken County South Carolina Emergency Management)
This aerial photo shows damage from a likely tornado in Holmes County, Florida, on Saturday, May 10, 2025.
(Holmes County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)
This image shows damage left behind after severe weather in Aiken County, South Carolina, on Monday, May 12, 2025.
(Aiken County South Carolina Emergency Management)
Storm damage was also reported in Florida, where aerial photos showed homes and buildings damaged in Holmes County.
McClain was sent to space in March as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission.