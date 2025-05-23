Thunderstorms 'as large as cities' in Southeast seen from space

Being in space is cool on its own, but imagine seeing thunderstorms as big as cities from a space perspective, too.

NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Col. Anne McClain posted video Wednesday of recent thunderstorms impacting the Southeast.

The video showed the region as pitch black except for city lights and flashes of lightning as Florida's recognizable shape comes into view.

"I was astounded at the scale of recent thunderstorms," McClain said in a post to X. "Some of these flashes are as large as cities!"

While the exact date of the video is unclear, rounds of thunderstorms have rattled the southern and eastern states since Mother's Day weekend.

Some of them shattered rainfall records in Charleston, South Carolina and Miami.

They brought flooding rains and damaging winds to cities along the Gulf Coast, and even produced a tornado in South Carolina.

Storm damage was also reported in Florida, where aerial photos showed homes and buildings damaged in Holmes County.

McClain was sent to space in March as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission.