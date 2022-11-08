Supply spacecraft arriving to International Space Station on limited power

A spacecraft en route to deliver thousands of pounds of supplies to the International Space Station is operating with half of its power.

Northrop Grumman launched the Cygnus spacecraft on Nov. 7 from Virginia with supplies and research for the ISS. After reaching orbit, only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays opened.

The spacecraft is carrying 8,200 pounds of crew supplies, research, hardware and science to the orbiting laboratory.

"Northrop Grumman has reported to NASA that Cygnus has sufficient power to rendezvous with the International Space Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to complete its primary mission, and NASA is assessing this and the configuration required for capture and berthing," NASA said in a blog post.

The Cygnus spacecraft, named S.S. Sally Ride, after the late astronaut, is scheduled to arrive at the space station on Wednesday morning.

NASA said the space agency and Northrop Grumman continue to track the spacecraft’s approach to the space station.

Cygnus will approach the ISS around 3:30 a.m. EST. The space station robotic Canadaarm will grapple the spacecraft around 5 a.m. and install the spacecraft on the Unity module of the International Space Station.

The mission will mark Northrop Grumman's 18th supply run to the ISS for NASA.

SpaceX will launch another round of supplies to the ISS in November.