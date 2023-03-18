'Strange lights' seen above San Francisco Bay were possibly dazzling meteor shower or asteroid

VALLEJO, Calif. – A most peculiar sight lit up the sky Friday evening. Video shared with FOX 2 in San Francisco shows a parade of "strange lights" slowly streaking across the sky.

One video, shared with KTVU from above Vallejo, clearly shows the phenomenon. It was posted to Twitter. The caption says it was spotted at around 9:30 p.m. The narrator from the video, posted by @Tnez111, simply says "dude" in astonishment. Not much more could be said.

Another video, from about 25 miles northeast in Vacaville, shows four distinct asteroid or comet like figures coursing through the night sky. That video was posted by @KalzYoung at 9:46 p.m.

One person who shared video said they saw the lights heading southeast over San Ramon at 9:30 p.m. and that it lasted about 40 seconds until they weren't visible anymore.

According to NASA, an asteroid is a small rocky object that orbits the sun. A meteor is what happens when a small piece of an asteroid or comet, called a meteoroid, burns up upon entering Earth's atmosphere.

This week it was reported an asteroid the size of a house that was discovered Monday was projected to pass by Earth on Friday. The near-Earth object, called 2023 EY was posted on NASA's asteroid database and was listed as one of the next five asteroid approaches. Scientists estimated it is about 54 feet wide.

We are checking to see exactly what this exciting spectacle was. There have been many comments on KTVU's social media pages and calls into the newsroom inquiring about the lights.

