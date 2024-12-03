World’s rarest whale to undergo study for first time in New Zealand

A whale species scientists know next to nothing about will undergo the first full dissection after washing ashore on a New Zealand beach this summer.

Since the 1800s, only six other spade-toothed whales have been documented. On July 4, a spade-toothed whale washed up near Taiari Mouth in New Zealand and is the first whole animal recovered in good condition.

According to the New Zealand Department of Conservation, this sample provides the first opportunity to examine the mysterious whale. Because of the location where the whale was found, it’s considered a cultural treasure, and the DOC worked with the local tribal council, or rūnaka, to ensure the treasured find was treated with respect in line with Māori culture.

This week, the DOC said the whale will undergo dissection at Invermay Agresearch Centre in Mosgiel. A research team of international and local scientists will be led by beaked whale expert Anton van Helden. Three marine biologists from the U.S. will also participate in the dissection.

"This is a remarkable and globally significant opportunity," van Helden said.

WATCH: NEWLY IDENTIFIED DEEP SEA SLUG GLOWS AS IT GLIDES THROUGH THE OCEAN

The team will examine the whale’s structures, including how it produces sounds, what it eats, and confirm its number of vertebrae.

The whale discovered in July is believed to be a male and is the seventh specimen of this species ever found.

In 2010, the first intact specimen was discovered when a mother and calf were stranded along New Zealand's Bay of Plenty. Before a DNA analysis confirmed the difference in 2002, the whales were considered Gray's beaked whales. Another stranding in Gisborne in 2017 added another specimen to the collection. Skeletal remains and teeth of two spade-toothed whales were also found in Chile.

FIRST RIGHT WHALE CALF OF SEASON SPOTTED OFF SOUTHEAST COAST

"Beaked whales are the most enigmatic group of large mammals on the planet," van Helden said in a statement. "They are deep divers that are rarely seen at sea, which presents real challenges for researching these marine animals. Most of what we know about these elusive whales comes from the examination of whales that have come ashore and died."

After the dissection, the jawbone will be returned to Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou for cultural purposes, and a 3D print will be made for display at the Tūhura Otago Museum.