SpaceX finishes busy week with successful launch of a third rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX finished up a busy week launching two communication satellites from Florida on Saturday, marking the company's third event in a week.

SpaceX originally tried Thursday evening to launch the Galaxy 33 and 34 satellites for Intelsat on a Falcon 9 rocket. However, 30 seconds before liftoff the mission was aborted. The company did target a Friday attempt, but a few hours before liftoff, SpaceX said it needed more time to insure the rocket was ready to launch.

The third time was a charm for Elon Musk's company as the Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the Florida sky around dusk.

The Falcon 9 delivered the satellites for Intelsat to geosynchronous orbit, providing communication services throughout North America.

After liftoff, the Falcon 9 booster landed on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the 14th launch and landing for this particular booster.

On Thursday, SpaceX successfully docked a Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts at the International Space Station.

SpaceX and NASA launched four astronauts at noon Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center. The Crew-5 launch, comprised of American, Russian and Japanese space explorers, will be a 6-month mission to the International Space Station.

On the opposite side of the country, SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites from California on Wednesday, just hours after SpaceX sent up the four Crew-5 astronauts from Florida.