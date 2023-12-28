SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket ready to launch military spaceplane after delays

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch a U.S. military spaceplane from Florida on Thursday night, marking one of the final launches of the year.

A Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch the U.S. Air Force and Space Force X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle from Kennedy Space Center's launchpad 39A. The launch window opens at 8:07 p.m. EST.

Hours after the Falcon Heavy launch, SpaceX also plans to launch a round of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 during a 4-hour window opening at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

RECORD-BREAKING SPACEX ROCKET BOOSTER TOPPLES IN ROUGH SEAS AFTER 19TH LANDING

Previous launch attempts this month to send the X-37B spaceplane into orbit from SpaceX's launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station were thwarted by weather and technical delays.

This will be the first time the Boeing-built spaceplane flies with SpaceX.

X-37B has set new records for time in orbit with each flight. Since its first launch in 2010, X-37B has spent 3,774 days in space through six missions. Its last mission ended in November 2022 after more than 900 days in orbit on a mission for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

The spaceplane is an orbital platform for different test and experimentation missions, some of which are classified. This seventh mission, known as OTV-7 and designated USSF-52, will fly unclassified and classified experiments.

A NASA experiment called Seeds-2 will expose plant seeds to radiation during a long-duration spaceflight. A previous version of the experiment flew on X-37B's last mission.

It is confidential when the spaceplane returns to Earth .

Cold viewing conditions with good launch weather

A storm front moving south has dropped temperatures across Florida, providing chilly viewing conditions for those hoping to watch either of SpaceX's launches Thursday night. The temperature Thursday evening will be 60 degrees with scattered cloud cover.

SOUTH FACES FREEZING TEMPERATURES, CHANCE OF SNOW AS 2024 APPROACHES

Forecasters with the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predict an 80% chance of favorable launch weather on Thursday night.

Rain associated with the cold front pushing across Florida will move out by Thursday evening for the launch. However, the primary concern will be cumulus cloud cover associated with any remaining showers developing along the cold front.

If the launch is delayed to Friday night, the forecast improves to 95% favorable, with liftoff winds being the primary weather concern. Temperatures on the Space Coast will continue to drop into Friday and will be in the mid-50s by the backup launch window.

This will mark the fifth Falcon Heavy launch in 2023. The powerful rocket produces more than 5 million pounds of thrust with three Falcon boosters and 27 Merlin engines.

SpaceX said this will be the fifth launch and landing of the Falcon Heavy side boosters. About 8 minutes after launch, the boosters will land for a sixth time back at Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. These landings can create sonic booms that reverberate across Florida's Space Coast and beyond.

The final launch of 2023 will also be for SpaceX’s Starlink service but on the West Coast. SpaceX is targeting Saturday night to launch more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.