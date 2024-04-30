Spacecraft captures first portrait of space junk with close-ups to come

For the first time, a spacecraft is capturing photos of pieces of space junk in the void of space as the company Astroscale plans to get even closer to addressing the growing problem of space debris in low-Earth orbit.

In February, Astroscale Japan Inc. launched a spacecraft called Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan, or ADRAS-J, as part of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's space debris removal program.

There are millions of pieces of space junk in low-Earth orbit, mostly from human-generated objects such as defunct spacecraft or rocket hardware. Some of these pieces of space trash are moving around 17,500 mph and can pose risks to new spacecraft and the International Space Station.

The ADRAS-J spacecraft mission will attempt to approach and survey an existing piece of space junk. In this case, Astroscale will use a Japanese rocket's upper stage for this demonstration mission.

Astroscale Japan states, "The mission will demonstrate some of the most challenging rendezvous and proximity operations technologies necessary for on-orbit services."

In April, ADRAS-J photographed the rocket's upper stage from several hundred meters away, marking the first photo from such an operation. The image shows the lonely rock body in the darkness of space.

"The unprecedented image marks a crucial step towards understanding and addressing the challenges posed by space debris, driving progress toward a safer and more sustainable space environment," Astroscale Japan said.

The company said the milestone demonstrates the ability to make a controlled approach to a piece of space debris.

During the next phase of the mission, ADRAS-J will take more images as it gets closer to the rocket debris. In a follow-up mission, another spacecraft will approach the same rocket body and then deorbit the rocket part using a robotic arm.