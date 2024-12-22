Possible space debris reported across southern US sky

People all across the southeastern U.S. and in the Midwest reported seeing fireballs streaking across the sky on Saturday night.

Videos show the occurrence, with many speculating what it could've been: Asteroids? Meteors from the Ursid meteor shower? Drones?

While the Ursid meteor shower did reach its peak on Saturday night during the winter solstice, the answer is most likely chalked up to space debris that was breaking up within Earth's atmosphere.

The American Meteor Society received 120 reports of the fireball across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and as far north as Missouri.

Online reports indicate the debris could be from a Chinese space satellite that was expected to break apart Saturday evening.

No official word has been given identifying what caused the possible space debris.