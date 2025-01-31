See which cities are experiencing a surge in rats due to climate change

RICHMOND, Va. – As climate change alters patterns and ecosystems around the world, researchers say there is an apparent connection between rising rat populations and warming temperatures.

According to a study led by researchers at the University of Richmond, significant increases in rat populations were observed in 11 out of 16 cities included in the research.

Urban centers such as Washington, D.C., New York and Amsterdam saw increased rat activity, while Tokyo and New Orleans experienced notable declines.

"These findings are particularly concerning because they show a direct link between climate warming and rat population trends," Jonathan Richardson, a biology professor at the University of Richmond, said in a statement. "With global temperatures beyond the control of individual cities, municipalities must now factor these environmental changes into their pest management strategies."

Warming seasons have led to changes in rats' activity patterns, with their foraging periods starting earlier in the spring and extending later into the winter.

"Even an extra week or two of aboveground activity for wild rats can translate to one or two more reproductive bouts, accelerating population growth," Richardson stated. "Those working to manage rat populations will need to factor this climate-accelerated growth into their rat management planning."

In addition to changes in the climate, researchers also linked larger human populations and greater levels of urbanization to increases in rodents.

Researchers noted that identifying long-term trends was difficult, as data was not readily available in many cities across the U.S., which could hinder efforts to understand what mitigation strategies are needed.

"Only by confronting the environmental factors that allow rats to thrive, and by giving municipal rodent managers the resources and tools they need, can we hope to rein in our growing rat problem," Richardson stated.

According to M&M Pest Control, based in the tri-state area, approximately 3 million rats live in New York City, with most being of the Norway species or what is commonly referred to as the brown rat.

To combat the problem, the Big Apple is in the midst of extensive rodent control efforts, which includes deploying secure trash cans.

According to the mayor’s office, sightings have decreased citywide as part of the New York City Rat Pack effort.

"Rat sightings, due to the work of the Department of Sanitation and what our rat czar has carried out in a very real, on-the-ground way. Sightings citywide have gone down 12 of the last 13 months, and our massive trash revolution strategy is getting millions of pounds of rat-attracting trash off our streets. In November, we will have a 70 percent containerization of our garbage, so those all-you-can-eat buffets are going to be off the streets that rats enjoy so much," Mayor Eric Adams said in July.