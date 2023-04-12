See it: Panicked squirrel freed from predicament unlike any other

DORTMUND, Germany – A nutty squirrel got caught in quite a predicament this week.

A walker in Dortmund's Hörde district made an unusual discovery Monday afternoon after a squirrel peeked out of a manhole cover. It was stuck and couldn't move. The passer-by tried to get the squirrel out of the lid, but all her attempts failed.

She then quickly realized that more help was needed. She covered the animal with a scarf to calm it down and called the fire department for help.

Firefighters said the squirrel was panicked and tried to bite its rescuer.

Crews managed to lift the manhole cover and carefully tried to free the frightened animal.

However, this turned out to be quite complicated since the squirrel did not show itself to be cooperative, firefighters said.

In the end, the squirrel managed to be set free and unharmed. It disappeared straight into the nearest tree, the authorities said.

German authorities said they are unsure whether the same squirrel had to be freed from the same situation four years ago.