See it: Fireball spotted streaking across night sky in 13 states

People across 13 states got a glimpse at a fireball lighting up the sky on Monday night.

The American Meteor Society received 112 reports from around the Eastern U.S. just before midnight on Tuesday.

Videos from Ohio and Kentucky show the bright flash of light, clear as day, as it comes in and out of view.

In one of the videos from Waverly, Ohio, the fireball flashes a bright blueish green in the sky.

WATCH: BRILLIANT GREEN FIREBALL LIGHTS UP MARYLAND SKIES

The farthest report came from St. Louis, while other reports stretched as far south as Alabama and Georgia and as far north as Pennsylvania.

According to NASA, fireballs are exceptionally bright meteors that can be seen over a vast area.

A map indicated reports from Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.