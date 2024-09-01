Famous Beluga whale thought to be 'Russian spy' dies in Norway

The Beluga whale made famous for the "Russian spy" harness he was found wearing off the coast of Norway died over the weekend as volunteers said they were close to securing his release to open waters.

The white Beluga whale named "Hvaldimir" was discovered close to the Russian/Norwegian maritime border in 2019 wearing a Russian camera harness, sparking rumors that he was used as a spy, according to Marine Mind, a Norway-based nonprofit founded to protect the whale.

Hvaldimir was a regular sight in Norwegian waters and actively sought human presence, spending a lot of his time at fish farm facilities. According to Marine Mind, he has suffered propeller strikes and other injuries during his interactions with humans.

On Saturday, locals reported Hvaldimir was floating dead in the water. Norwegian news outlet NRK reports his body was found in the waters in Rogaland and taken to Risavika harbor.

OneWhale founder Regina Haug posted an update to Instagram saying that Hvaldimir’s cause of death was unknown, but Norwegian officials would perform a necropsy.

"We don’t know the manner of death yet but he was in heavily trafficked waters just outside of Stavanger, Norway, so we expect it was not a natural death," Haug said. "We have asked the Norwegian authorities to provide a necropsy and they have stepped up to do this. We are heartbroken. We are angry, too, as we have had to fight so hard, for so long to help him out of danger. And he was finally so close to having a better life."

OneWhale, another organization founded to help Hvaldimir, said it received permits from different government agencies in Norway to move Hvaldimir to a location near a wild Beluga pod in open waters. Belugas live in large groups of pods in the wild, and marine experts say living a solitary life put Hvaldimir at risk.

The organization said it was working to move Hvaldimir to his new home by September, which would have allowed him to live potentially another 50 years.

Hvaldimir ‘s presence was well-known in Norway's waters, and marine nonprofits used his story to promote marine conservation.

"Over the past five years, he touched the lives of tens of thousands, bringing people together in awe of the wonders of nature. His presence taught us about the importance of ocean conservation, and in doing so, he also taught us more about ourselves," Marine Mind wrote.