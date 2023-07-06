Florida beachgoers watch in awe as at least 12 people use stretcher to rescue stranded manatee

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A beached manatee in Florida is recovering after life-saving help from a large group of rescuers.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office joined the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Beaches and members of the County of Volusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team to help carry the stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet.

The sheriff's office released bodycam footage showing at least a dozen people using a stretcher to lift the manatee into a vehicle. Nearby beachgoers watched rescuers successfully transport the animal into a vehicle, where it was eventually taken to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center.

Authorities remind residents and visitors not to approach or touch a stranded animal. Instead, you should report them to the Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Marine mammal strandings are common along the Florida coast, according to the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team. It occurs when live animals beach themselves or dead animals wash up on the shore.

Many of the reasons why live animals beach themselves are unknown.

Florida manatees and bottlenose dolphins are the most common animals that are found stranded in Volusia County.