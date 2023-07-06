Search
Florida beachgoers watch in awe as at least 12 people use stretcher to rescue stranded manatee

Florida manatees and bottlenose dolphins are the most common animals that are found stranded on beaches in Volusia County, Florida.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A manatee was found stranded on a beach in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday, July 5. Bodycam footage released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the team effort by at least 12 volunteers to hoist the manatee off the sand.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A beached manatee in Florida is recovering after life-saving help from a large group of rescuers.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office joined the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Beaches and members of the County of Volusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team to help carry the stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet.

FLORIDA MANATEE FEEDING PROGRAM USES UP 400,000 POUNDS OF LETTUCE TO HELP SAVE THREATENED SPECIES

A beached manatee in Florida is recovering after the life-saving help from a large group rescuers who help hoist the marine mammal off the sand.

(Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office released bodycam footage showing at least a dozen people using a stretcher to lift the manatee into a vehicle. Nearby beachgoers watched rescuers successfully transport the animal into a vehicle, where it was eventually taken to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center. 

Authorities remind residents and visitors not to approach or touch a stranded animal. Instead, you should report them to the Florida Fish and Wildlife.

FLORIDA’S MANATEE DEATH TOLL FALLS SHORT OF RECORD LEVELS BUT REMAINS ALARMINGLY HIGH

The sheriff's office released bodycam footage showing at least a dozen people using a stretcher to lift the manatee into a vehicle. 

(Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Marine mammal strandings are common along the Florida coast, according to the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team. It occurs when live animals beach themselves or dead animals wash up on the shore. 

Many of the reasons why live animals beach themselves are unknown.

Florida manatees and bottlenose dolphins are the most common animals that are found stranded in Volusia County. 

