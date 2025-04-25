Search
Remains of 5,000-year-old high-society woman, prestigious offerings discovered in Peru

Peru's Ministry of Culture said a team is investigating aspects related to the woman's health, death and diet, as well as the origin and use of the objects found with her remains.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Archaeologists in Peru have discovered the remains of a woman from an ancient civilization. 

The discovery was made within an archaeological site known as Áspero, an ancient fishing town during the Caral civilization, which existed 3,800-5,000 years ago from 3000-1800 BC. 

A Peru official points to a map showing where they found the burial site.

A Peru official points to a map showing where they found the burial site.

(Peru Ministry of Culture / FOX Weather)

Peru's Ministry of Culture announced the discovery on Thursday.

The woman's body was exceptionally preserved, with hair, skin and nails still visibile. The ministry said usually only skeletal remains are found in this area. 

  • GRAPHIC IMAGE: Photo shows the remains of the woman found in Peru.
    GRAPHIC IMAGE: Photo shows the remains of the woman found in Peru. (Peru Ministry of Culture)

  • A diagram showing how the woman was buried, along with the items she was buried with.
    A diagram showing how the woman was buried, along with the items she was buried with.  (Peru Ministry of Culture)

She was estimated to be between 20-35 years old at the time of her death. 

The ministry said the woman's body was wrapped in cotton fabrics, rush mats and other materials, as well as a panel embroidered with macaw feathers, arranged delicately in a net, on bundles of plant fibers. 

A headdress made of fibers with bundles of twisted threads was placed on top of the woman's remains, the ministry said. 

Items found in the woman's burial site, indicating her high status.

Items found in the woman's burial site, indicating her high status.

(Peru Ministry of Culture / FOX Weather)

Some of the prestigious offerings found within the lower space of the woman's burial site include: 

  • Four reed baskets
  • A needle with incised designs
  • An Amazonian snail shell
  • A toucan's beak inlaid with green and brown beads
  • A wool textile
  • A fishing net
  • About 30 sweet potatoes and weaving tools

A toucan's beak inlaid with green and brown beads discovered in Peru.

A toucan's beak inlaid with green and brown beads discovered in Peru.

(Peru Ministry of Culture / FOX Weather)

The ministry said all the items, along with the treatment of the remains, indicate that the woman was of a high social status at the time of her death. 

The embroidered panel of macaw feathers is one of the oldest examples of art found in the Andes.

Specialists highlight this discovery as an indicator of the high level of development of specialized techniques during the Caral Civilization, the ministry said. 

The ministry said a team is investigating aspects related to the woman's health, death and diet, as well as the origin and use of the objects found with her remains. 

This discovery is similar to other elite burials found in Áspero in 2016 and 2019, the ministry said.
 

