Watch: Snake wranglers battle toilet-dwelling pythons twice in a week

MARYBOROUGH, Queensland – Snake handlers in Australia recently encountered a most unusual plumbing problem after a pair of pythons decided to take a dip in a local toilet.

A plumber's worst nightmare became a serpent whisperer's dream job for Hervey Bay Snake Catchers in Queensland.

Drew Godfrey, a member of the team, initially thought the Sept. 23 call to a Maryborough home was a simple case of a coastal carpet python in a toilet, but he soon realized it was much more complicated.

WHERE DO SNAKES GO IN THE WINTER?

The team's first attempt to hook the python out of the pipe was a slippery failure. So, they took matters into their own hands, or rather, their saws, and flushed the persistent intruder out.

"Pain in the a** you are, snake … You’re in trouble, snaky," one of the snake catchers said in the nearly 12-minute video documenting the ordeal before the team finally got the snake out. "Had to cut the pipe out and everything."

BOA THOUGHT TO BE MALE GIVES BIRTH TO 14 SNAKES BY EXTREMELY RARE VIRGIN BIRTH PHENOMENON

Unfortunately, the homeowner's ordeal wasn't over.

Just two days later, they had to call the same snake catchers again, this time for a much larger python.

SEE IT: NEW YORK MAN'S ILLEGAL PET SNAKE BECOMES A 13-FOOT PROBLEM

Luckily, this second lodger was more cooperative and didn't require any plumbing surgery.