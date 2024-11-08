Search
Watch: Snake wranglers battle toilet-dwelling pythons twice in a week

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Elusive python in toilet sends snake catchers round the bend (literally)

MARYBOROUGH, Queensland – Snake handlers in Australia recently encountered a most unusual plumbing problem after a pair of pythons decided to take a dip in a local toilet.

A plumber's worst nightmare became a serpent whisperer's dream job for Hervey Bay Snake Catchers in Queensland.

Drew Godfrey, a member of the team, initially thought the Sept. 23 call to a Maryborough home was a simple case of a coastal carpet python in a toilet, but he soon realized it was much more complicated.

A python nicely tucked inside a toilet gave snake catchers a hard time.

(Hervey Bay Snake Catchers via Storyful)

The team's first attempt to hook the python out of the pipe was a slippery failure. So, they took matters into their own hands, or rather, their saws, and flushed the persistent intruder out.

"Pain in the a** you are, snake … You’re in trouble, snaky," one of the snake catchers said in the nearly 12-minute video documenting the ordeal before the team finally got the snake out. "Had to cut the pipe out and everything."

The catchers ended up having to saw the pipe to flush the snake out.

(Hervey Bay Snake Catchers via Storyful)

Unfortunately, the homeowner's ordeal wasn't over. 

Just two days later, they had to call the same snake catchers again, this time for a much larger python.

This was not the end of the trouble for this customer though, who had to call the catchers again two days later for another python.

Fortunately, the second lodger, though much bigger, was much easier to dislodge.

(Hervey Bay Snake Catchers via Storyful)

Luckily, this second lodger was more cooperative and didn't require any plumbing surgery.

