Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

See it: Kayaker 'swallowed and spat out by a whale' as father-and-son trip takes biblical turn

The moment that seems straight out of a biblical tale was captured on video by the father, Meydell Alfredo Simancas Rodriguez, on Feb. 8 and has since gone viral.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A day out on the water for father-and-son kayakers became an unexpected Jonah moment when a humpback whale emerged and briefly took one of the outdoorsmen in its mouth off the shore of a Chilean beach.

Watch: Father's video shows son briefly swallowed by whale while kayaking

A day out on the water for father-and-son kayakers became an unexpected Jonah moment when a humpback whale emerged and briefly took one of the outdoorsmen in its mouth off the shore of a Chilean beach.

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile – Dramatic footage captured the moment a humpback whale breached and briefly engulfed a kayaker during a father-son outing off the Chilean coast.

The moment that seems straight out of a biblical tale was captured by the father, Meydell Alfredo Simancas Rodriguez, on Feb. 8 and has since gone viral. He posted the dramatic encounter to his YouTube channel with the caption, "Swallowed and spat out by a whale."

WATCH: TERRIFIED KAYAKER STALKED BY GREAT WHITE SHARK

A day out on the water for father-and-son kayakers became an unexpected Jonah moment when a humpback whale emerged and briefly took one of the outdoorsmen in its mouth off the shore of a Chilean beach.

A day out on the water for father-and-son kayakers became an unexpected Jonah moment when a humpback whale emerged and briefly took one of the outdoorsmen in its mouth off the shore of a Chilean beach.

(Adrian Andres Simancas Jaimes via Storyful)

His footage shows the whale surfacing near his son, Adrian Andres Simancas Jaimes, knocking him out of his kayak as the whale's mouth closed around him. His son said that the whale trapped him in its mouth before freeing him underwater. 

As the father calmly paddles towards his son, he reassures him with the words "Tranquilo, tranquil" which translates to "Calm down, calm down" in Spanish.

Despite the horrific experience, his son appears to be unharmed. Venezuelan media reported that he was "completely shocked by the situation."

Tags
Loading...