Watch: Crews use explosives to destroy ice bridge covering Utah river

PROVO, Utah – Crews in Utah used explosives to blow away an ice bridge that formed over a river following a massive avalanche earlier this year.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said more than 30 feet of snow, ice and other debris had been covering the Provo River since an avalanche at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon back in January.

On Wednesday, crews worked together to remove the span, so more people don’t try and jump in the river, deputies said.

The sheriff's office made the call to destroy the dangerous mounds around the falls after the river's current had melted surrounding snow, creating thin bridges of ice that were dangerous to hikers.

"As the snow in this avalanche deposit melts, it melts from the top down, but it also melts from the bottom up," Sgt. Spencer Cannon told FOX 13 in Salt Lake City. "You may think you're standing on 10 or 15 or 20 feet of snow when you may be really standing on just a few inches of snow and if you break through, then you drop 10 or 15 or 20 feet down to the rocks below or into the river."

The sheriff's office said it could be a few more weeks before the snow avalanche deposit would melt, and the area will remain closed until deemed safe.