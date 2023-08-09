Polish astronaut to launch with Texas-based Axiom Space for mission to the ISS

Poland's second-ever astronaut will launch with Houston-based company Axiom Space on a future mission to the International Space Station.

This week, the American private company Axiom Space, Poland and the European Space Agency signed an agreement to send a European astronaut to the space station. This marks the second ESA astronaut agreement to fly with Axiom Space. Previously, Axiom Space signed a similar letter of intent with Swedish National Space Agency to send a Swedish astronaut on a January 2024 mission.

While the ESA has not officially announced the Polish astronaut who will launch to the ISS, there is only one Pole in the European astronaut corps. Sławosz Uznański, 39, was part of the ESA astronaut class of 2022. If Uznański is selected to fly on the mission, he will become the second Polish astronaut to achieve spaceflight.

According to the Supercluster astronaut database, Miroslaw Hermaszewski became the first person from Poland to complete a space mission. He launched on a Russian Soyuz rocket and spacecraft in 1978, completing a 7-day mission.

Waldemar Buda, Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland, said in a statement the Polish astronaut selected will have an opportunity to test Polish technology in space.

"For our companies, this is a unique opportunity to gain flight heritage, which will be proof of the quality of Polish products," Buda said. "The educational aspect is also important for us, as we hope it will result in the interest of many young people in the space sector."

Polish news outlet Notes from Poland said Buda noted in his announcement that the approval is pending, but he is hopeful Uznański will be selected for the Axiom Space mission.

"This reinforced engagement will enable new possibilities for Poland to lift its capabilities in the fast-emerging domain of space," ESA’s Director General Josef Asbacher said in a statement. "While the cooperation with Axiom Space opens new opportunities for our ESA astronauts."

Axiom Space manages the mission, including training, the company purchases rides to the ISS from SpaceX using the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Axiom Space completed its second private mission to the International Space Station in May and has signed an agreement with NASA for the third and fourth missions. Ax-3 will launch in January 2024 and include the first ESA astronaut to fly with Axiom Space.