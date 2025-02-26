See it: Rare footage shows polar bear cubs emerging from Arctic den

Polar bear cubs in the Arctic are beginning to emerge from their dens. Until now, the babies have been relying on nutrients from their mother's milk to go from hairless, blind cubs to bears ready to face the harsh climate.

Ten years of research have revealed new information about the rarely seen, precious time between polar bear mothers and their cubs when they emerge from their dens.

Polar bear cubs are born blind and weigh about a pound. The period after birth until they first climb out of the den is considered critical, as less than 50% of cubs make it to adulthood, according to the collaborative study between Polar Bears International, the Norwegian Polar Institute and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Scientists involved in the study said that understanding this period can help protect the polar bear population, which is being threatened by depleted sea ice and a changing climate.

SEE IT: DREAMY IMAGE OF POLAR BEAR ON ICE BED MELTS HEARTS AROUND THE WORLD

The 10-year maternal den study used satellite tracking collars and remote cameras to study polar bear denning behavior in the Arctic mountains near Svalbard, Norway.

Video captured by the researchers showed the adorable moment two cubs emerged from their den following their mother out into the sun and snow. In one video, the mother comes out for the all-clear, and then two cubs dart out after her slipping and sliding in the snow.

According to the study published in the Journal of Wildlife Management, surveillance of polar bear denning found mothers and their cubs emerged earlier than previously recorded in the population near Svalbard.

"Changing the timing of denning could potentially jeopardize cub survival as cubs have less time to develop before venturing further afield to the sea ice," the study authors wrote.

Polar bear mothers were also recorded switching dens, leaving their original dens and moving their cubs to a new home.

According to the researchers, cubs spend about 2 years with their mothers and are rarely seen outside the den without their mothers – only about 5% of the time.

The study was published Thursday, marking the 20th annual International Polar Bear Day, established to raise awareness for Arctic conservation during the season when polar bears are in their dens.

"The Arctic is warming rapidly, making it harder for polar bear mothers to raise their cubs," Executive Director of Polar Bears International Krista Wright said. "This International Polar Bear Day, we invite the world to take action to protect these vulnerable families—polar bears are an indicator of the Arctic’s health, and the Arctic affects us all."