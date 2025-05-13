See it: Elk with extremely rare genetic trait spotted in Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. – An elk with a rare genetic trait that gives it a unique appearance has been seen in northern Colorado.

This female elk, also called a cow elk, has piebaldism.

Piebaldism is a condition that causes the skin or fur of animals to be mostly white, with patches of brown or other colors.

Elk typically are shades of brown, ranging from light to dark.

This elk has a mostly white face and white hairs dispersed throughout its body.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the elk has been attracting attention for a while in Estes Park, and shared photos of it on Facebook.

Piebaldism is a rare trait in elk, but it's known to occur in many species of animals. Humans can also have it.

In elk, 1 in 100,000 have piebaldism, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The agency advised anyone who encounters the elk to admire her from afar.