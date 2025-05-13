Search
Earth & Space
See it: Elk with extremely rare genetic trait spotted in Colorado

Piebaldism is a condition that causes the skin or fur of animals to be mostly white, with patches of brown or other colors.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
ESTES PARK, Colo. – An elk with a rare genetic trait that gives it a unique appearance has been seen in northern Colorado

This female elk, also called a cow elk, has piebaldism. 

Piebaldism is a condition that causes the skin or fur of animals to be mostly white, with patches of brown or other colors. 

HOW DEER AND ELK SURVIVE HARSH, SNOWY WINTERS

A rare piebald elk was spotted in Colorado standing next to an elk without piebaldism.

(CPW/Wayne D. Lewis / FOX Weather)

Elk typically are shades of brown, ranging from light to dark. 

This elk has a mostly white face and white hairs dispersed throughout its body. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the elk has been attracting attention for a while in Estes Park, and shared photos of it on Facebook. 

Rare cow elk with piebaldism found in Colorado.

(CPW/Wayne D. Lewis / FOX Weather)

Piebaldism is a rare trait in elk, but it's known to occur in many species of animals. Humans can also have it. 

In elk, 1 in 100,000 have piebaldism, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The agency advised anyone who encounters the elk to admire her from afar. 

