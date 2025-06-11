Photos: Strawberry Moon wows across the world

June's Strawberry Moon put on a show around the world with a slight berry hue and a view low on the horizon for the first time since last summer.

The Strawberry Moon reached peak illumination around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and appeared full and bright on Tuesday evening.

The video at the top of this story was taken on Tuesday from Chicago, where the lucky photographer captured a helicopter and plane passing in front of the glowing Moon.

The final full Moon of spring is named the Strawberry Moon for the time when the berries are ripe for picking and also the slight reddish hue because it is lower in the sky.

"When it spends more of that time in that lower portion of the sky, you're looking through more of Earth's atmosphere , which makes these moons generally look redder and more golden," said Dr. Tyler Richey-Yowell, a postdoctoral fellow at Lowell Observatory in Arizona.

This golden glow was on display Tuesdsay night in New York City, where the Empire State Building and the Moon made a beautiful pair.

In Florida, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft presented a trifecta of space with the Moon looming large in the night sky. Saharan dust moving up the Southeast coast could have contributed to the yellow and orange tint of the Moon on Tuesday.

Wildfire smoke provided an added boost to the red coloring of the Moon in Columbus, Ohio, as the image below shows.

In the United Kingdom, the Moon appeared berry red near the northeast coast of England along Whitley Bay.

A golden Moon appeared peaking out from behind the mausoleum of Mustafa in Turkey on Tuesday in the creatively set image below.