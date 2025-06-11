Photos: Strawberry Moon wows across the world

A photographer captured this transportation scene unfolding in front of the full Moon over Chicago on Tuesday night.
June's Strawberry Moon put on a show around the world with a slight berry hue and a view low on the horizon for the first time since last summer.
The Strawberry Moon reached peak illumination around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and appeared full and bright on Tuesday evening.
The video at the top of this story was taken on Tuesday from Chicago, where the lucky photographer captured a helicopter and plane passing in front of the glowing Moon.
The final full Moon of spring is named the Strawberry Moon for the time when the berries are ripe for picking and also the slight reddish hue because it is lower in the sky.
The full Strawberry Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on June 10, 2025, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
People photograph the full Strawberry Moon rise behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on June 10, 2025, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Wildfire smoke and the Strawberry Moon as seen from Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
(@StormCat5_/X)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft with the full Moon in Florida on June 10, 2025.
(SpaceX)
The full Strawberry Moon sets behind Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images)
A full moon shines over the Nanshan Tree Viewing Platform on June 10, 2025 in Chongqing, China. June's full moon, nicknamed the strawberry moon, will shine brightly on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. (Photo by Zhou Zhiyong/VCG via Getty Images)
The moon can be seen over the Schluchsee. A rare celestial phenomenon appears in the night from June 10 to 11: the strawberry moon. The full moon is then unusually low in the sky - as low as it was last 18 years ago. Photo: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon rises over Liverpool, Merseyside. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2025. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon rises rises over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2025. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
"When it spends more of that time in that lower portion of the sky, you're looking through more of Earth's atmosphere, which makes these moons generally look redder and more golden," said Dr. Tyler Richey-Yowell, a postdoctoral fellow at Lowell Observatory in Arizona.
This golden glow was on display Tuesdsay night in New York City, where the Empire State Building and the Moon made a beautiful pair.
In Florida, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft presented a trifecta of space with the Moon looming large in the night sky. Saharan dust moving up the Southeast coast could have contributed to the yellow and orange tint of the Moon on Tuesday.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft with the full Moon in Florida on June 10, 2025.
(SpaceX / FOX Weather)
Wildfire smoke provided an added boost to the red coloring of the Moon in Columbus, Ohio, as the image below shows.
Wildfire smoke and the Strawberry Moon as seen from Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
(@StormCat5_/X / FOX Weather)
In the United Kingdom, the Moon appeared berry red near the northeast coast of England along Whitley Bay.
The full Moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, rises rises over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. Picture date: Tuesday June 10, 2025. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
A golden Moon appeared peaking out from behind the mausoleum of Mustafa in Turkey on Tuesday in the creatively set image below.
The full Strawberry Moon sets behind Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images)