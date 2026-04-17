You could see the Northern Lights across the night sky this weekend in parts of the US

The Northern Lights are likely to put on a show this Friday and Saturday night for states in the northern U.S., as a moderate geomagnetic storm watch is in effect.

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G2 moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch due to high-speed streams of solar wind escaping from a Coronal Hole in the solar corona.

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

When these High Speed Streams arrive at Earth, they can cause an increase in geomagnetic activity.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

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G2 geomagnetic storm watches aren't uncommon, the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

Typically, G2 watches have minor effects. They can minorly influence radio and satellite technology, but it's manageable.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Space Weather Prediction Center said auroras could be seen as far south as the Upper Midwest and northern states from New York to Idaho on Friday and Saturday night.

To see the Northern Lights, find a dark, open sky away from bright lights or cities.