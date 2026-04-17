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You could see the Northern Lights across the night sky this weekend in parts of the US

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G2 moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch due to high-speed streams of solar wind escaping from a coronal hole in the solar corona.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
A bright green aurora of light shining over North Dakota during Tuesday night's Northern Light spectacle 01:52

FILE: Northern Lights over Inkster, ND

A bright green aurora of light shining over North Dakota during Tuesday night's Northern Light spectacle

The Northern Lights are likely to put on a show this Friday and Saturday night for states in the northern U.S., as a moderate geomagnetic storm watch is in effect.

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G2 moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch due to high-speed streams of solar wind escaping from a Coronal Hole in the solar corona.

WHAT IS A GEOMAGNETIC STORM?

Friday aurora cloud cover forecast

(FOX Weather)

When these High Speed Streams arrive at Earth, they can cause an increase in geomagnetic activity.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

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    Northern Lights spotted in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Monday night, January 2026.  (Kim Klopp)

  • Image 2 of 7

    The aurora borealis was starting to become visible in Athens, AL on Monday evening.  (@NaderChaserRob / X)

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    Northern lights were captured in Lebanon, VA on Monday.  (@babowling12 / X)

  • Northern Lights over Kingston, MN
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    Northern Lights over Kingston, MN (Tanner Charles)

  • Northern Lights over Blair, NE
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    Northern Lights over Blair, NE (Amy Thallas)

  • Northern Lights over Ashland, WI
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    Northern Lights over Ashland, WI (@clkoval/X)

  • Northern Lights over Northern Minnesota
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    Northern Lights over Northern Minnesota (@kkvolt/X)

G2 geomagnetic storm watches aren't uncommon, the Space Weather Prediction Center said.

Typically, G2 watches have minor effects. They can minorly influence radio and satellite technology, but it's manageable.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Saturday aurora cloud cover forecast

(FOX Weather)

The Space Weather Prediction Center said auroras could be seen as far south as the Upper Midwest and northern states from New York to Idaho on Friday and Saturday night.

To see the Northern Lights, find a dark, open sky away from bright lights or cities.

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