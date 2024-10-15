Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Possible invasive 'Murder' hornet sighting reported in Washington state

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said it is investigating a report of a possible sighting of a Murder Hornet near Port Orange, Washington.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A Washington woman's backyard turned into a raccoon rodeo earlier this month when she was overwhelmed by nearly 100 of the furry fiends. 00:48

Invasion of 100 raccoons prompts Washington woman to seek help

A Washington woman's backyard turned into a raccoon rodeo earlier this month when she was overwhelmed by nearly 100 of the furry fiends.

BURLEY, Wash. – A possible sighting of a murderous species of hornet has been reported in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) said it is investigating a report of a possible sighting of a Northern Giant Hornet, also known as a Murder Hornet, in the Burley area, near Port Orange, Washington.

The Northern Giant Hornet, formerly known as the Asian Giant Hornet, is the world's largest species of hornet, according to WSDA. The species received the name because of its murderous tendencies toward honey bees. 

The hornets attack honey bee hives and during a "slaughter phase" can kill entire beehives by decapitating bees, WSDA said. A few hornets can eliminate an entire hive in just a few hours.

WSDA said the first known sighting of the Murder Hornet in the U.S. was in Washington in 2019. The state received confirmed reports of the Northern Giant Hornets in 2020 and 2021, and eradicated the species then. The hornets haven't been recorded in the state since 2021, according to WSDA. 

  • FILE- A close-up of a trapped Northern Giant Hornet in Washington state in 202.
    Image 1 of 3

    FILE- A close-up of a trapped Northern Giant Hornet in Washington state in 202. (Washington State Department of Agriculture)

  • FILE- A group of Washington State Department of Agriculture workers stand together holding a cannister of trapped Northern Giant Hornets in 2020.
    Image 2 of 3

    FILE- A group of Washington State Department of Agriculture workers stand together holding a cannister of trapped Northern Giant Hornets in 2020. (Washington State Department of Agriculture)

  • FILE- A Northern Giant Hornet on a tree branch in Washington in 2020.
    Image 3 of 3

    FILE- A Northern Giant Hornet on a tree branch in Washington in 2020. (Washington State Department of Agriculture)

The department said it does not have the specimen reported in Burley, so it can't be determined at this time if what was reported is actually a Murder Hornet. 

Murder Hornets typically don't attack people or pets unless threatened, WSDA said. However, their stings are longer than a honey bee's and carry more venom. 

Northern Giant Hornets can also sting more than once, WSDA said. 

The WSDA asks any possible sightings of Northern Giant "Murder" Hornets to be reported on their website

Tags
Loading...