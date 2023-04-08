Grand Canyon North Rim set to reopen following record-setting snow season

JACOB LAKE, Ariz. – The official start of a beloved national park is set to reopen following a record-setting snow season.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will open at 6 a.m. June 2 after receiving more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall this winter.

The National Park Service said this delayed opening is necessary to ensure the safe plowing of State Route 67 and allow staff to reopen visitor facilities on the North Rim.

"We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our neighbors and visitors with this delay as our partners and park staff work to open the North Rim roads, trails, and facilities safely," Superintendent Ed Keable said.

The entrance to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is located 30 miles south of Jacob Lake. The actual rim of the canyon is an additional 14 miles south from the entrance.

Jacob Lake is located in northern Arizona on Highway 89A, not far from the Utah border. Grand Canyon lies entirely within the state of Arizona.