Watch: FDNY uses drone to keep struggling swimmers afloat until rescue teams arrive

QUEENS, N.Y. – When two swimmers found themselves in a dangerous situation in the Atlantic Ocean off a New York City beach, they were aided by an unlikely first responder that helped keep them afloat: a drone.

Just 20 minutes after lifeguards went off-duty for the day around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a firefighter patrolling the shoreline near Beach 85th Street in Queens with a drone spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.

After seeing the struggling swimmers, Firefighter Michael Stothers deployed a flotation device from the drone. Upon hitting the ocean water, the device instantly inflated, giving the pair a much-needed lifeline as they awaited rescue.

While the two clung to the yellow floating device sent from the sky, FDNY rescue swimmers bolted into the water to aid the swimmers.

According to the FDNY, EMT Michael Ormiston, of Station 47, entered the water with a rescue torpedo and made contact with one of the swimmers, while firefighter Patrick O'Leary assisted in bringing the swimmer safely to Rockaway Beach while an off-duty lifeguard assisted with the rescue of the second swimmer.

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Both patients were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Ahead of peak summer season and packed beaches across the U.S., the New York Fire Department said, "As more New Yorkers head to the beach this summer, the FDNY reminds residents to swim only when lifeguards are on duty, follow the posted safety signs and to stay alert to changing water conditions."

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The drone operator is from the FNDY's Robotics Team that utilizes high-tech rescue equipment to make a difference in do-or-die situations like Tuesday's rescue.