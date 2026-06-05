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Watch: FDNY uses drone to keep struggling swimmers afloat until rescue teams arrive

Just after lifeguards went off-duty for the day, a firefighter patrolling a New York City beach shoreline with a drone spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, FDNY members assigned to the Robotics Unit and EMS rescued two swimmers in distress off Rockaway Beach at Beach 85th Street just 20 minutes after lifeguards had gone off duty. While patrolling the shoreline with a drone, Firefighter Michael Stothers spotted the swimmers struggling in the water and, within minutes, successfully deployed a flotation device from the drone. The flotation device began to inflate as soon as it hit the water and helped both swimmers remain afloat until rescuers arrived. 00:38

Floatation deployed from drone keeps swimmers afloat before rescuers could assist them safely to New York City beach

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, FDNY members assigned to the Robotics Unit and EMS rescued two swimmers in distress off Rockaway Beach at Beach 85th Street just 20 minutes after lifeguards had gone off duty. While patrolling the shoreline with a drone, Firefighter Michael Stothers spotted the swimmers struggling in the water and, within minutes, successfully deployed a flotation device from the drone. The flotation device began to inflate as soon as it hit the water and helped both swimmers remain afloat until rescuers arrived.

QUEENS, N.Y. – When two swimmers found themselves in a dangerous situation in the Atlantic Ocean off a New York City beach, they were aided by an unlikely first responder that helped keep them afloat: a drone.

Just 20 minutes after lifeguards went off-duty for the day around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a firefighter patrolling the shoreline near Beach 85th Street in Queens with a drone spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. 

After seeing the struggling swimmers, Firefighter Michael Stothers deployed a flotation device from the drone. Upon hitting the ocean water, the device instantly inflated, giving the pair a much-needed lifeline as they awaited rescue.

Just 20 minutes after lifeguards went off duty, the FDNY Robotics Team deployed a drone that bought rescuers time to save two swimmers at Beach 85th Street in Queens.

(FDNY)

While the two clung to the yellow floating device sent from the sky, FDNY rescue swimmers bolted into the water to aid the swimmers. 

According to the FDNY, EMT Michael Ormiston, of Station 47, entered the water with a rescue torpedo and made contact with one of the swimmers, while firefighter Patrick O'Leary assisted in bringing the swimmer safely to Rockaway Beach while an off-duty lifeguard assisted with the rescue of the second swimmer. 

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Both patients were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The FNDY drone deployed a flotation device, visible here as the yellow float, helping keep the two swimmers afloat until rescue swimmers and an off-duty lifeguard arrived.

(FDNY)

Ahead of peak summer season and packed beaches across the U.S., the New York Fire Department said, "As more New Yorkers head to the beach this summer, the FDNY reminds residents to swim only when lifeguards are on duty, follow the posted safety signs and to stay alert to changing water conditions."

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The drone operator is from the FNDY's Robotics Team that utilizes high-tech rescue equipment to make a difference in do-or-die situations like Tuesday's rescue. 

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