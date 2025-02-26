WATCH: 'Udder chaos' avoided near Las Vegas as wanderlust cow leads road crews on humorous chase

SLOAN, Nev. – Forget potholes and detours. Road crews in Nevada have a new tale to tell, and it involves a four-legged freeway fugitive.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has seen its share of highway hurdles, but a runaway cow? That's definitely moo-ving up the ranks as their most unusual incident, which unfolded Tuesday near a busy highway south of Las Vegas.

DOT officials said they were clearly relieved to have avoided any "cowlisions" while sharing their tale of "udder chaos" on social media.

The rogue bull, with a serious case of wanderlust, managed to force a pause in road construction as crews and animal control officers scrambled to corral the animal.

In footage posted by the DOT, the cow is seen trotting away from a succession of the department’s trucks. According to local reports, the cow had been roaming the area for several days but had avoided capture by animal control.

After a prolonged chase, the cow was finally caught and seen tied to the back of a DOT truck drinking water from a bucket.