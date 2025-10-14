Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

'Moon-forming' disk spotted around massive planet gives scientists peek into solar system's past

The substantial discovery of the "possible construction yard for moons" allows for a better understanding of planet and moon formation, which is fundamental to understanding the evolution of planetary systems, according to NASA.

By Kieran Sullivan Source FOX Weather
Images captured in 2023 by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope of the massive aurora lights on Jupiter reveal unexpected activity in the gas giant's atmosphere. (Video: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

File – NASA's Webb telescope captured vibrant dancing aurora on Jupiter

Images captured in 2023 by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope of the massive aurora lights on Jupiter reveal unexpected activity in the gas giant's atmosphere. (Video: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

The James Webb Space Telescope measured a potential moon-forming disk encircling an exoplanet, NASA recently announced, inviting researchers to observe and study moon formation as it happens, while providing insight into the material used to form the planet and surrounding moons. 

An artistic rendering of a dust and gas disk encircling the young exoplanet, CT Cha b, 625 light-years from Earth. Spectroscopic data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope suggests the disk contains the raw materials for moon formation. The planet appears at lower right, while its host star and surrounding circumstellar disk are visible in the background.

An artistic rendering of a dust and gas disk encircling the young exoplanet, CT Cha b, 625 light-years from Earth. Spectroscopic data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope suggests the disk contains the raw materials for moon formation. The planet appears at lower right, while its host star and surrounding circumstellar disk are visible in the background.

(NASA / NASA)

An artistic rendering displayed the large exoplanet called CT Cha b, located 625 light years away from Earth, which is accompanied by a dust and gas ring that data suggests features the raw materials for moon formation.

HOW THE JAMES WEBB TELESCOPE IS DELVING DEEPER INTO OUR UNIVERSE THAN EVER BEFORE

The substantial discovery of the "possible construction yard for moons" allows for a better understanding of planet and moon formation, which is fundamental to understanding the evolution of planetary systems, according to NASA. The data allows researchers the opportunity for comparison to the birth of our solar system more than 4 billion years ago.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While the carbon-rich disk has the potential to form moons, no moons have been detected, according to Webb data, giving researchers the opportunity to study and calculate the formations of moons and the young planet as it occurs. 

First launched in December 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory aimed at studying the history of the universe through state-of-the-art technology. 

In this image of the Serpens Nebula from the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers found a grouping of aligned protostellar outflows within one small region (the top left corner). In the Webb image, these jets are signified by bright clumpy streaks that appear red, which are shockwaves from the jet hitting surrounding gas and dust.

In this image of the Serpens Nebula from the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers found a grouping of aligned protostellar outflows within one small region (the top left corner). In the Webb image, these jets are signified by bright clumpy streaks that appear red, which are shockwaves from the jet hitting surrounding gas and dust.

(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan (NASA-JPL), Joel Green (STScI) / NASA)

Tags
Loading...