'Moon-forming' disk spotted around massive planet gives scientists peek into solar system's past

The James Webb Space Telescope measured a potential moon-forming disk encircling an exoplanet, NASA recently announced, inviting researchers to observe and study moon formation as it happens, while providing insight into the material used to form the planet and surrounding moons.

An artistic rendering displayed the large exoplanet called CT Cha b, located 625 light years away from Earth, which is accompanied by a dust and gas ring that data suggests features the raw materials for moon formation.

HOW THE JAMES WEBB TELESCOPE IS DELVING DEEPER INTO OUR UNIVERSE THAN EVER BEFORE

The substantial discovery of the "possible construction yard for moons" allows for a better understanding of planet and moon formation, which is fundamental to understanding the evolution of planetary systems, according to NASA. The data allows researchers the opportunity for comparison to the birth of our solar system more than 4 billion years ago.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While the carbon-rich disk has the potential to form moons, no moons have been detected, according to Webb data, giving researchers the opportunity to study and calculate the formations of moons and the young planet as it occurs.

First launched in December 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory aimed at studying the history of the universe through state-of-the-art technology.