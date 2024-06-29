See it: NASA’s Hubble, Webb telescopes produce new visualization of Pillars of Creation

The Pillars of Creation in the heart of the Eagle Nebula are internationally celebrated for their mesmerizing and surreal beauty.

The immense, dense columns of interstellar dust and gas form a breathtaking celestial spectacle, which NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made famous in 1995.

Now, a new 3D visualization of these celestial structures has been released by NASA, incorporating data from NASA's Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.

This is the most comprehensive and detailed multiwavelength movie yet of this star-birthing region, according to NASA.

The video above gives stargazers and scientists a view of the three-dimensional structures of the pillars.

Rather than an artistic interpretation, NASA says the video is based on observational data from a science paper led by Anna McLeod, an associate professor at the University of Durham in the United Kingdom.

The goal is to give viewers a more immersive experience, helping them better understand the flat, two-dimensional images captured by telescopes.