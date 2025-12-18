Must see: Drone footage captures moment humpback whales "lunge" at school of fish

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. - A pod of whales was recently spotted off the California coast enjoying some dinner.

Drone footage captured a group of humpbacks off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, lunge feeding on schools of fish.

According to the Marine Mammal Center, lunge feeding occurs when "the whale propels itself through a school of fish or krill with its mouth wide open. The whale's throat pleats expand as it collects large amounts of food and water, and then it closes its mouth and forces out the excess water."

Researchers and experts say whales use a variety of factors, including ocean currents, seabirds and gulls, to their advantage during these feedings. Diving birds force the fish to stick together in a large ball close to the surface, while seagulls begin to swoop down at the cluster of fish.

Whales will begin to move in toward the fish from the depths before launching themselves into the ball and out of the water with a mouthful of fish.

Humpback whales are currently in the process of their yearly migration along the Pacific Coast. The gentle giants will either travel along the Pacific coastline from Alaska to Central America, or will travel across the ocean to Hawaii.