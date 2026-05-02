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Video: Florida fisherman has close encounter with 'monster' bull shark that bumps into kayak

Bull sharks are native to Florida and a more aggressive shark species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
A Florida fisherman had a close encounter with a "monster" bull shark after getting his fishing line caught. The shark swam and bumped the man's kayak before swimming off. 00:28

'Monster' bull shark bump fisherman's kayak in Florida

A Florida fisherman had a close encounter with a "monster" bull shark after getting his fishing line caught. The shark swam and bumped the man's kayak before swimming off.

MATLACHA, Fla.– A man fishing in a kayak off Florida's Gulf Coast had a close encounter with a large bull shark. 

Christopher LaFrange was out fishing in Matlacha, Florida, on April 20, when he caught a bull shark bumping into his kayak on camera. 

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Video shows LaFrange reeling his fishing line, which the shark took an interest in. 

The bull shark swimming up and knocking the kayak.

The bull shark swimming up and knocking the kayak. 

( Christopher LaFrange via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"That thing is huge," he said, startled, as the bull shark's fin knocked the kayak. 

The shark disappeared beneath the water, before the camera shook, catching LaFrange off guard, as the shark bumped into the kayak again, causing a big splash.

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The kayak shook after being hit by the shark,

The kayak shook after being hit by the shark, 

( Christopher LaFrange via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"That was a monster bull shark," he said on camera. 

The shark didn't resurface again, but waves indicated it swam away. 

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"OK, wakey, wakey," he said, implying the encounter woke him up from an otherwise uneventful fishing day. 

The shark splashes after hitting the kayak again.

The shark splashes after hitting the kayak again.

( Christopher LaFrange via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Bull sharks are native to Florida and a more aggressive shark species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

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