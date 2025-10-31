See it: Meteor lights up night sky in Wisconsin

NEENAH, Wis.– A police officer captured a cool moment on his dash camera Wednesday evening in Eastern Wisconsin when a meteor lit up the night sky.

According to Neenah Police Department, the officer was leaving a local hospital when the meteor streaked across the sky clear as day.

Reports to the American Meteor Society late Wednesday night in Wisconsin and Minnesota indicate others also saw something similar to what was caught on the dash camera.

In the video, a greenish-white flash starts in the center-right of the screen and moves diagonal toward the bottom.

It only lasted for about a second, before disappearing.

When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or "shooting stars" are called meteors, according to NASA.