Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published Updated

See it: Meteor lights up night sky in Wisconsin

Reports to the American Meteor Society late Wednesday night in Wisconsin and Minnesota indicate others also saw something similar to what was caught on the dash camera.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Dash camera video from Wednesday night in Neenah, Wisconsin showed a meteor flashing across the night sky. 

Watch: Wisconsin police officer's dash camera captures meteor streaking across sky

Dash camera video from Wednesday night in Neenah, Wisconsin showed a meteor flashing across the night sky. 

NEENAH, Wis.– A police officer captured a cool moment on his dash camera Wednesday evening in Eastern Wisconsin when a meteor lit up the night sky. 

According to Neenah Police Department, the officer was leaving a local hospital when the meteor streaked across the sky clear as day. 

Reports to the American Meteor Society late Wednesday night in Wisconsin and Minnesota indicate others also saw something similar to what was caught on the dash camera. 

HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH A METEOR SHOWER WITH YOUR PHONE

Meteor flashes across the sky in Neenah, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, 10/29.

Meteor flashes across the sky in Neenah, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, 10/29. 

(City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department / FOX Weather)

In the video, a greenish-white flash starts in the center-right of the screen and moves diagonal toward the bottom. 

It only lasted for about a second, before disappearing. 

When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or "shooting stars" are called meteors, according to NASA. 

Tags
Loading...